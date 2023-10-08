Our best fan pictures from Burnley's Premier League clash against Chelsea at Turf Moor

There were plenty of smiles on show despite it being another home game to forget for Burnley.
Can you spot yourself in our gallery of fan pictures?
BURNLEY, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 07: A Burnley fan poses for a photo prior to the Premier League match between Burnley FC and Chelsea FC at Turf Moor on October 07, 2023 in Burnley, England. (Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images) Photo: Matt McNulty
BURNLEY, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 07: Burnley fans arrive at the stadium prior to the Premier League match between Burnley FC and Chelsea FC at Turf Moor on October 07, 2023 in Burnley, England. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images) Photo: George Wood
BURNLEY, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 07: General view outside the stadium as fans are seen playing football at Burnley Cricket Club prior to the Premier League match between Burnley FC and Chelsea FC at Turf Moor on October 07, 2023 in Burnley, England. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images) Photo: George Wood
BURNLEY, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 07: Burnley fans arrive at the stadium prior to the Premier League match between Burnley FC and Chelsea FC at Turf Moor on October 07, 2023 in Burnley, England. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images) Photo: George Wood