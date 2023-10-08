News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING
Coach diver 'slumped' at wheel in fatal Liverpool bus crash
A significant amount of cocaine has washed up on England's south coast
Police officer who had sex with 13-year-old gets jail
UK airlines on red alert as firm accused of selling fake turbines
Wetherspoons reports first annual profits since pandemic
Scotland hit with amber flood warnings as 'heatwave' approaches south

Our best fan pictures from Burnley's Premier League clash against Chelsea at Turf Moor

There were plenty of smiles on show despite it being another home game to forget for Burnley.
Matt Scrafton
By Matt Scrafton
Published 8th Oct 2023, 12:00 BST

Vincent Kompany’s men squandered the lead to lose 4-1 to Chelsea, suffering their fifth defeat in as many home games in the process.

Can you spot yourself in our gallery of fan pictures?

BURNLEY, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 07: A Burnley fan poses for a photo prior to the Premier League match between Burnley FC and Chelsea FC at Turf Moor on October 07, 2023 in Burnley, England. (Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images)

1. 1

BURNLEY, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 07: A Burnley fan poses for a photo prior to the Premier League match between Burnley FC and Chelsea FC at Turf Moor on October 07, 2023 in Burnley, England. (Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images) Photo: Matt McNulty

Photo Sales
BURNLEY, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 07: Burnley fans arrive at the stadium prior to the Premier League match between Burnley FC and Chelsea FC at Turf Moor on October 07, 2023 in Burnley, England. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

2. 2

BURNLEY, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 07: Burnley fans arrive at the stadium prior to the Premier League match between Burnley FC and Chelsea FC at Turf Moor on October 07, 2023 in Burnley, England. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images) Photo: George Wood

Photo Sales
BURNLEY, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 07: General view outside the stadium as fans are seen playing football at Burnley Cricket Club prior to the Premier League match between Burnley FC and Chelsea FC at Turf Moor on October 07, 2023 in Burnley, England. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

3. 3

BURNLEY, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 07: General view outside the stadium as fans are seen playing football at Burnley Cricket Club prior to the Premier League match between Burnley FC and Chelsea FC at Turf Moor on October 07, 2023 in Burnley, England. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images) Photo: George Wood

Photo Sales
BURNLEY, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 07: Burnley fans arrive at the stadium prior to the Premier League match between Burnley FC and Chelsea FC at Turf Moor on October 07, 2023 in Burnley, England. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

4. 4

BURNLEY, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 07: Burnley fans arrive at the stadium prior to the Premier League match between Burnley FC and Chelsea FC at Turf Moor on October 07, 2023 in Burnley, England. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images) Photo: George Wood

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:Premier LeagueBurnleyChelseaTurf Moor