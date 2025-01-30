Opta predicts Burnley's Championship finish after Leeds United draw and Sheffield United and Sunderland stall

Scott Parker’s side extended their unbeaten run to 17 games in league and cup after playing out a dull 0-0 draw with the league leaders at Turf Moor.
Elsewhere in the fight for promotion, Sheffield United were surprisingly beaten 3-0 by Hull City while Sunderland stalled with a 2-2 draw at home to bottom side Plymouth.
All campaign, football data experts Opta have been updating their expected current table as well as predicted final standings.
After the latest round of second tier fixtures, here’s how Opta forecast the division ending up...
