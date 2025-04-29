Scott Parker’s men temporarily moved back atop of the Championship table with a 5-0 thrashing of QPR.

Zian Flemming and Jeremy Sarmiento both claimed braces after Josh Cullen had opened the scoring.

But Leeds moved back top with a 4-0 victory over Bristol City, with both sides sitting on 97 points and only separated by goal difference heading into the final day.

Following this weekend’s fixtures, a Championship team of the week has been compiled – and it features a Burnley man.

The team is based on ratings provided by WhoScored.com and comprises the top performers across the Championship over the latest match day.

Here’s the team in full:

Angus Gunn (Norwich City) - 8.4 The stopper made a string of fine saves as the Canaries held Middlesbrough to a 0-0 draw at the Riverside.

Tristan Crama (Millwall) - 7.9 The full-back was among the best performers as Millwall took their play-off hopes down to the final day with a 1-0 win against Swansea City.

Nat Phillips (Derby County) - 8.6 The centre-back scored the late winner as Derby gave their survival hopes a huge boost with a 1-0 win away at Hull City.