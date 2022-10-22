One 9/10 and several 8/10s in superb come-from-behind Burnley win against Sunderland - player ratings gallery
Burnley came from two goals down to defeat Sunderland in the Championship on Saturday afternoon – but how did Vincent Kompany’s men fare?
It was Sunderland who took the lead in the 16th minute after Pritchard danced around Burnley’s defenders to play in Clarke before the ex-Leeds United man spotted Amad in acres of space, the Ivorian then slotted home a simple finish with Burnley left-back Vitinho nowhere to be seen.
Just three-and-a-half minutes later Dan Neil smashed home a second for Sunderland following Elliot Embleton’s cross from Burnley’s left-hand side.
However, in the second half goals from Nathan Tella, substitute Manuel Benson and Anass Zaroruy completed a stunning comeback win on Wearside.
But how did The Express rate each Burnley player against Sunderland at the Stadium of Light this afternoon? Here, we dish out our individual player ratings: