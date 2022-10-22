News you can trust since 1877
Burnley's Taylor Harwood-Bellis during the pre-match warm-up. Photographer Alex Dodd/CameraSport.

One 9/10 and several 8/10s in superb come-from-behind Burnley win against Sunderland - player ratings gallery

Burnley came from two goals down to defeat Sunderland in the Championship on Saturday afternoon – but how did Vincent Kompany’s men fare?

By James Copley
4 minutes ago

It was Sunderland who took the lead in the 16th minute after Pritchard danced around Burnley’s defenders to play in Clarke before the ex-Leeds United man spotted Amad in acres of space, the Ivorian then slotted home a simple finish with Burnley left-back Vitinho nowhere to be seen.

Just three-and-a-half minutes later Dan Neil smashed home a second for Sunderland following Elliot Embleton’s cross from Burnley’s left-hand side.

However, in the second half goals from Nathan Tella, substitute Manuel Benson and Anass Zaroruy completed a stunning comeback win on Wearside.

But how did The Express rate each Burnley player against Sunderland at the Stadium of Light this afternoon? Here, we dish out our individual player ratings:

1. ARIJANET MURIC

Tough to criticise him too harshly for Sunderland’s goals as he was let down badly by his defenders and made some decent saves in the second half, most notably from Jack Clarke seconds after Burnley’s equaliser to keep Burnley’s lead. 8.

Photo: Eddie Keogh

2. CHARLIE TAYLOR

Struggled with the threat of Jack Clarke playing through the middle for Sunderland and his indecisiveness partly contributed to the two first-half goals. 6.

Photo: Eddie Keogh

3. TAYLOR HARWOOD-BELLIS

Let Alex Pritchard wander through before Sunderland’s first and was then forced to cover the wandering Vitinho for Sunderland’s second goal but still could have done better to stop the cross. 6.

Photo: Eddie Keogh

4. VITINHO

Was nowhere to be seen when Sunderland took the lead in the first half through Amad. Was out of position for the Black Cats’ second with Elliott Embleton’s cross coming from his side. Wasted an opportunity with a wild shot over the bar before the interval. 5.

Photo: Eddie Keogh

