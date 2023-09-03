News you can trust since 1877
'Once we got a hold': Ange Postecoglu analyses Tottenham's emphatic humbling of Burnley

Ange Postecoglu was delighted with the way his Tottenham side dominated during their humbling of Burnley.
Published 3rd Sep 2023, 08:00 BST
Son bagged a hat-trick as Spurs came from behind to seal a comfortable 5-2 victory at Turf Moor on Saturday, with Christian Romero and James Maddison also on the scoresheet.

Despite taking an early lead through Lyle Foster, the Clarets were very much second best as they slumped to their third straight defeat.

But as for Spurs, the three points maintains their unbeaten start to the season, leaving them in second behind reigning Champions Manchester City.

“I really liked the performance,” Postecoglu said.

“Going a goal down isn’t the best way to start a game but it happens and the reaction from the boys was outstanding.

“They kept their heads, we played our football, really committed to working hard and once we got a hold of the game I thought we were dominant all the way through.

BURNLEY, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 02: Ange Postecoglou, Manager of Tottenham Hotspur, applauds the fans after the Premier League match between Burnley FC and Tottenham Hotspur at Turf Moor on September 02, 2023 in Burnley, England. (Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images)BURNLEY, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 02: Ange Postecoglou, Manager of Tottenham Hotspur, applauds the fans after the Premier League match between Burnley FC and Tottenham Hotspur at Turf Moor on September 02, 2023 in Burnley, England. (Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images)
“We were a little bit wasteful in the first-half but in the second-half we were very clinical. I really liked the way we went about it.

“We knew Burnley would be really aggressive when we were playing out but we played through that really well and then we had the quality up front to finish it off.

“We’ve had some tough away games but the way we’ve navigated that has been outstanding, so from our perspective – while it’s very early – there are some good signs there in terms of the character and belief they have.”

