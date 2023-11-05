'Not looking great for them': Match of the Day pundit issues stark Burnley warning after Crystal Palace loss
The Clarets failed to find the back of the net against Crystal Palace on Saturday despite producing 17 shots on goal.
They were made to pay for their lack of a cutting edge as Roy Hodgson’s men capitalised on Jordan Beyer’s mistake to score through Jeffrey Schlupp, before Tyrick Mitchell added a late second deep into stoppage-time.
While it’s been defensively where Vincent Kompany’s side have been struggling in recent weeks, Match of the Day pundit Danny Murphy felt it was their poor finishing at the other end that let them down against Palace.
“It’s that final bit of quality in the final third,” he told presenter Gary Lineker. “They played some good football and were in control for long spells.
“They didn’t get into the box early enough, the players should be in there. They’ve got no Lyle Foster by the way who is their top goalscorer.
“Some conviction was needed, put your foot behind it and get it on target at least. You don’t get as many chances in this league and when they come, you’ve got to be more ruthless.
“Those little bits of quality for Burnley when they are on top in games are crucial that they turn those moments into goals, but it’s not looking great for them at the moment, it really isn’t.
“You can see the numbers in terms of goals and if you don’t score, you don’t win games and you don’t stay in the league.”