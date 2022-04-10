Norwich City vs Burnley player ratings as substitute Dwight McNeil stands out in damaging defeat at Carrow Road

Just days after a significant win over Everton in the race for survival, the Clarets were beaten at Carrow Road as the gap to safety returned to four points.

Maxwel Cornet missed a game-defining chance in the second half as the Ivorian somehow managed to turn Dwight McNeil’s cross past Tim Krul from two yards out as the visitors trailed to Pierre Lees-Melou’s eighth minute goal.

The Canaries’ opener came courtesy of a deflection off Josh Brownhill, who failed to get out to the Frenchman in time after the ball broke from a corner. The finish was just out of reach of Nick Pope as the ball crashed in off the inside of the post.

Teemu Pukki then doubled the advantage with minutes remaining after Burnley’s defence went walkabout.

Here are the ratings.

1. Nick Pope 6 A deflection off Brownhill took Melou-Lees' opener out of his reach, just moments after he'd beaten away Rashica's shot. The goalkeeper then stuck out a boot to deny Pukki, who had fired through the legs of Tarkowski, and went on to palm another attempt from the Canaries' Kosovan forward clear in the second half.

2. Matt Lowton 4.5 Restored to the side after featuring against Everton as a second half substitute. Stretched by Rashica as play opened up and his distribution from wide areas wasn't up to scratch. Ex-team mate Gibson cleared his first half strike off the line.

3. Charlie Taylor 5 A useful outlet on the left hand side when bombing forward and getting on the outside of Byram to deliver. Provided a pinpoint cross for Rodriguez, who headed over in the second half, but his positioning for City's second will be questioned.

4. Nathan Collins 5 A target from open play and set-pieces as he made his presence felt in the opposition's box, particular in the first half. Did well when settling into the game, showing composure on the ball, while ushering Pukki away from goal when the striker was picked out in space.