Norwich after Burnley England international | Manchester United want Barcelona star | Ajax defender linked with Premier League move | Updates on Chelsea, Tottenham, Arsenal & Manchester City

Newcastle would be willing to sign Tammy Abraham from Chelsea, if the Blues make him available, but would likely have to meet a £30 million valuation. (Northern Echo)

Chelsea's Eden Hazard wants to secure a summer move to Real Madrid as soon as possible, however, the Blues have put a £100 million valuation on the 28-year-old Belgian's head.(ESPN)

Manchester United will have to pay 100 million euros if they want to secure the signature of Barcelona attacking midfielder Philippe Coutinho. (AS)

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola is reportedly losing interest in Sporting Lisbon's forward Bruno Fernandes. (Sun)

However, Manchester United are interested in the 24-year-old Portuguese player's services, with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer wanting to bolster his midfield in a rumoured £100 million summer transfer splurge. (ESPN)

Brighton striker Tomer Hemed’s future is up in the air -he Israeli has spent the season on loan to Queens Park Rangers in the Championship and is out of contract this summer. (Argus)

It's being reported that ex-Barcelona and Brazil striker Neymar has now changed his mind over his future at French outfit Paris St-Germain and now wants to leave the club. (Le10Sport)

Rafa Bentitez has missed out on £20 million target Tom Cairney - the Fulham midfielder agreed a new deal at Craven Cottage yesterday. (Northern Echo)

Also - Newcastle look set to lose Ayoze Perez as Italian giants Inter Milan have registered a serious interest in the Spanish forward. (Northern Echo)

Arsenal's hopes of signing Lille winger Nicolas Pepe have been dealt a blow as Paris St-Germain are now in talks to land the 23-year-old Ivory Coast winger. (Sun)

Tottenham defender Toby Alderweireld says a return to Ajax in the future is certain - the 30-year-old Belgium international was at the Amsterdam club between 2008 and 2013. (Sky Sports)

Juninho Bacuna has offered hint about Huddersfield Town future - talking at length about next season in the Championship. (Examiner)

Atletico Madrid are to decide whether or not to fork out another 18 million euros to re-sign Spanish striker Alvaro Morata on loan for one more season from Premier League Chelsea. (AS)

Ajax captain and defender Matthijs de Ligt is reportedly moving to either England or Spain in the summer - the Dutchman has been linked with a move to Barcelona and a whole host of English club's after his side's Champions League run. (Sky Sports)

Southampton are set to bid £30 million for Premier League relegated Fulham's 24-year-old Serbia international striker Aleksandar Mitrovic. (Express)

Newly promoted Premier League side Sheffield United are interested in Middlesbrough's 26-year-old Congolese striker Britt Assombalonga. (Northern Echo)

Tottenham's Belgian defender Jan Vertonghen is a doubt for the Champions League final against Liverpool. (Guardian)

Championship side Aston Villa want to sign German 17-year-old Erkan Eyibil. The teenager currently plays for Mainz 05. (Turkish-Football)

Norwich City could offer Burnley's Joe Hart the chance to rejuvenate his career in the Premier League. (Mirror)