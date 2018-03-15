Storks doing their bit during the break

Joint Storks boss Liam Smith says that his squad have been doing the best they can to combat the enforced winter break.

The former Colne FC assistant, who is a third of the way through a stadium ban, has entrusted his players to stay on top of their fitness with the ‘Beast from the East’ and Storm Emma scuppering preparations.

The club has done everything in its power to make sure the everybody is ready when called upon, setting up boxing and circuit sessions at Tyson’s Fitness Factory in Accrington, getting out on the track at Barden while working with Reds goalkeeper Hakan Burton at his Lean Fitness hub.

“We’ve had five games called off in a row now and the last eight in 10,” said Smith. “We’ve got 19 games left to play before May 5th, which is just under half of the season remaining.

“The games are going to come thick and fast with three games a week. It’s going to be crackers.

“The freak weather has scuppered our plans. We’ve been doing as much as we can but we haven’t been able to train that often because of the snow.

“We’ve had to knock outdoor training sessions on the head.

“Some games, away from home, have been getting postponed late on so it’s hard to make alternative plans.

“We’ll be complaining in a few weeks about how many games we are having to play though.”

He added: “Fortunately we’ve got a group of lads who look after themselves. They are committed and do their own bits.

“We’ve got lads who we can trust. They’ve been going to the gym and doing their own sessions because it’s important to keep that fitness up. We’ve been mixing it up as much as we can.”

Smith is hopeful that tomorrow’s game against West Didsbury and Chorlton will get the go ahead with volunteers and staff working tirelessly to get the pitch in ship shape.

“Everyone is itching to play so it’s been difficult,” he said. “We’ve just had to continue preparing as though we’re playing. Fingers crossed we should be okay for this weekend.

“We want to carry this run on that we’re on. We’ve won four of six and won our last three home games.

“We just want to get that buzz back around the place.”