No truth in reported Burnley interest in Man United player, Clarets considered late raid for La Liga midfielder

The Clarets boss saw his side pick up a first point of the campaign against the Whites, and was mostly pleased with their efforts.

Speaking after the match, he said: "Leeds are a tricky side to play against, they like to make it like a basketball match and go man for man, and I thought we contained them pretty well during the game, they had a couple of breakaways first half, which you expect them to have, and we dealt with that.

"They had one golden chance, and we had a really good chance with Johann, so not much in the game in that respect.

"We started very well in the second half, and really took the game on, so I was pleased with that.

"We got the goal and I just think we were very unfortunate with their goal.

"I don't like to excuse goals, I think every goal can be stopped, but Chas slips, Ben Mee gets a great block, then it hits Ben, hits their player and goes in.

"I'm aggrieved by that one because it was very unlucky."

Dyche feels performances have been good, without any reward so far, and added: "I thought we were decent against Brighton, should have scored more, and we gave away a couple of soft goals.

"Liverpool is a tough ask, but the performance was decent, and today I thought it was decent.

"You have to make decent performances wins, obviously, but I don't think we were a million miles away, against tricky opposition.

"We managed the game well, our tactical shape was good, we just lost our way a little around when they scored, without them opening us up.

"And it was a bit of a stuffy goal."

