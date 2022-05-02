No change in manager situation

Jackson has guided the side to 10 points from 12 since being asked to take the reins after the departure of Sean Dyche, doing the role on a game by game basis as chairman Alan Pace looks at the longer term picture in terms of a permanent replacement.

Jackson insists he is happy with that arrangement, and, asked again after the win at Watford on Saturday as to whether the situation will change, he reiterated: “Day by day, game by game.

"That is the way it is.”

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

WATFORD, ENGLAND - APRIL 30: Manager of Burnley Mike Jackson looks on before the Premier League match between Watford and Burnley at Vicarage Road on April 30, 2022 in Watford, England. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

At this point in time, Jackson is again expected to be in the dugout at Turf Moor for the visit of Aston Villa on Saturday, but he is not likely to be appointed until the end of the season, as he said on Thursday ahead of the trip to Vicarage Road: “We've had regular contact (with the chairman), we've spoken about a couple of things, and we think, at this moment in time, he's given us his backing, and we're going to go one game at a time.

"He's happy where we are at this moment, and we think the best way to do it is how we have been, we're on the same page with that.

"We think we're in a good place and it's the right thing to do between all of us, we think that suits what we're doing and suits the group.

"We just spoke about 'what do you need now for the next game? We're here to support you', and we said where we are at, that we think this is the right thing to do at this moment in time.

"I think it suits us, the group and keeps that focus on just the one game at a time, to stay in the now and concentrate on that.”