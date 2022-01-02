No change in Dwight McNeil situation amid renewed January speculation

Dwight McNeil

The Sun suggest the 22-year-old is being monitored by Everton, Crystal Palace and Aston Villa, who reportedly value the former England Under 21 wideman at £20m class, and that Burnley would only be open to offers at double that.

However, as in the close season, as of yet there have been no offers or an approach for the former Manchester United youngster, who has one assist and no goals this term, after scoring twice and providing five assists last season.

And I understand nothing expected to happen this month, as regards a move away from Turf Moor.

The Rochdale-born youngster was linked with a string of clubs in 2020, including Manchester City, former club United, Leicester City, Wolves and Serie A giants Juventus, but the Clarets would like nothing more than to retain his services, with McNeil contracted until the summer of 2024 - with the option of a further year.

McNeil was identified as Burnley’s biggest asset this summer – with the CIES Football Observatory’s algorithm valuing the player at between €50-70m, or £43-60m, representing 35.3% of the club’s entire estimated transfer value.

The player himself is happy to stay at Turf Moor, as he said in April: “We came to the conclusion that the best decision, the right decision, was to sign another contract and have that reassurance of being part of a team and having that establishment within the team.”

Asked if his head was turned by speculation, McNeil shook his head and added: “The gaffer calls it ‘outside noise’ and we didn’t hear anything.

“It was a simple answer for me and the family to sign a new contract with the club.