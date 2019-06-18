No Burnley interest in reported target Mbombo

Speculation linking Burnley with Rapid Vienna left back Boli Mbombo is wide of the mark.

The Clarets were linked with the 23-year-old - the cousin of Manchester United frontman Romelu Lukaku - in the national media, with newly-relegated Huddersfield Town also credited with an interest.

Both were supposedly considering a £3million move for Mbombo, to try and head off other interested parties.

Burnley are certainly looking for competition for Charlie Taylor, after Stephen Ward left the club in the summer following a five-year stay at Turf Moor.

But I understand Mbomo - who started his career back in Belgium with Club Brugge - is not a player who has been earmarked.