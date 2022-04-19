No Burnley approach for Wilder

And reports from Teesside add that former Clarets scout Kieran Scott – linked with a return to Burnley as director of football – will be staying with the Riverside club.

gazettelive.co.uk report that Burnley haven't made contact with Middlesbrough over Wilder, and the club’s heirarchy are ‘calm and confident that Wilder is going nowhere and remains committed to Boro long term.’

Former Crystal Palace chairman Simon Jordan said on TalkSport earlier that Wilder had recently been invited by Burnley to a recent game at Turf Moor, but the only time the former Sheffield United boss, a good friend of Sean Dyche, could have done so since taking over as Boro boss was the Clarets’ 1-0 win over Spurs in February – which was a scouting mission of his own, with Boro drawn to take on Tottenham in the FA Cup just six days later.

Middlesbrough's English manager Chris Wilder gestures on the touchline during the English FA cup quarter-final football match between Middlesbrough and Chelsea at the Riverside Stadium in Middlesbrough, north-east England on March 19, 2022.

Wilder is believed to have been at Turf Moor in October for Burnley’s goal-less draw with Norwich, though Dyche often had people in football he knows attend games for their point of view on performances.

Wilder is favourite with the bookies to replace Dyche, and the speculation only increased on Easter Monday as he failed to knock down the rumours when asked by reporters after the game against Huddersfield Town.