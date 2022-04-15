Next Burnley manager odds: Sam Allardyce, Wayne Rooney and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer prominent in the betting as Sean Dyche is sacked

Bookmakers have wasted no time in unveiling their list of potential candidates to replace departing Burnley boss Sean Dyche.

By Dan Black
Friday, 15th April 2022, 11:48 am

The Premier League’s longest-serving boss saw his 10-year tenure at Turf Moor brought to an end on Good Friday.

The 50-year-old steered the Clarets to two promotions from the Championship while overseeing six successive seasons in the top flight.

Burnley also achieved the unthinkable under the former Watford boss when qualifying for the Europa League having finished seventh in 2017-18.

BURNLEY, ENGLAND - APRIL 02: Sean Dyche, Manager of Burnley reacts during the Premier League match between Burnley and Manchester City at Turf Moor on April 02, 2022 in Burnley, England. (Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images)

Ex-Blackburn Rovers boss Sam Allardyce is the current favourite at 2/1 with SkyBet, followed by former Burnley defender Michael Duff at 9/2.

Derby County boss Wayne Rooney is a 8/1 shot with the bookies, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is 14/1, Nuno Esprito Santo 18/1 and ex-Liverpool chief Rafa Benitez is 22/1 in the betting.

Other candidates include — 20/1: Daniel Farke. 22/1: David Unsworth. 25/1: Tony Pulis, Michael Carrick, Roy Keane. 28/1: Slavisa Jokanovic. 33/1: Carlos Corberan, Claude Puel, Andre Villas-Boas, Claudio Ranieri, Ernesto Valverde, John Terry.

Cheltenham Town's Northern Irish manager Michael Duff gestures on the touchline during the English FA Cup fourth round football match between Cheltenham Town and Manchester City at The Jonny-Rocks Stadium in Cheltenham, central England on January 23, 2021. (Photo by Shaun Botterill / POOL / AFP)
