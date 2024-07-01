Next Burnley manager odds: Ex-Bournemouth and Fulham man displaces surprise new favourite at top of betting

Matt Scrafton
By Matt Scrafton
Published 1st Jul 2024, 06:00 BST
Updated 1st Jul 2024, 08:39 BST
Burnley are now entering the fifth week of their search for a new manager.

The Clarets remain on the lookout for a new man after Vincent Kompany’s surprise move to Bayern Munich, which was confirmed on May 30.

A number of names have been linked with the post as Alan Pace and the Burnley board look to identify a candidate that will be tasked with leading the club back to the top flight at the first attempt.

Here are the current favourites, according to Skybet:

(Odds correct at the time of writing)

Recently entered the betting out of nowhere following Henrik Jensen's appointment as Burnley's new first-team assistant coach. Rydstrom previously worked with Jensen at FF Kalmar.

1. Henrik Rydstrom - 40/1

Recently entered the betting out of nowhere following Henrik Jensen's appointment as Burnley's new first-team assistant coach. Rydstrom previously worked with Jensen at FF Kalmar.

Photo Sales
The Arsenal legend is currently in charge of Maxime Esteve and Wilson Odobert with France’s Under-21 side. Previously managed Monaco and Montreal Impact.

2. Thierry Henry - 33/1

The Arsenal legend is currently in charge of Maxime Esteve and Wilson Odobert with France's Under-21 side. Previously managed Monaco and Montreal Impact.

Photo Sales
Favourite as recently as last week, but has since drifted down the betting after being linked with a return to Manchester United in a number two role. The former striker has been out of work since leaving PSV Eindhoven in May 2023. Resigned from the role, citing a lack of support.

3. Ruud van Nistelrooy - 33/1

Favourite as recently as last week, but has since drifted down the betting after being linked with a return to Manchester United in a number two role. The former striker has been out of work since leaving PSV Eindhoven in May 2023. Resigned from the role, citing a lack of support.

Photo Sales
Helped turned around QPR's fortunes in the Championship last season after arriving at Loftus Road in October of last year. Recently suggested he's happy to remain with QPR.

4. Martí Cifuentes - 33/1

Helped turned around QPR's fortunes in the Championship last season after arriving at Loftus Road in October of last year. Recently suggested he's happy to remain with QPR.

Photo Sales
