Next Burnley manager odds: Ex-Bournemouth and Fulham man displaces surprise new favourite at top of betting

The Clarets remain on the lookout for a new man after Vincent Kompany’s surprise move to Bayern Munich, which was confirmed on May 30.
A number of names have been linked with the post as Alan Pace and the Burnley board look to identify a candidate that will be tasked with leading the club back to the top flight at the first attempt.
(Odds correct at the time of writing)
1. Henrik Rydstrom - 40/1
Recently entered the betting out of nowhere following Henrik Jensen's appointment as Burnley's new first-team assistant coach. Rydstrom previously worked with Jensen at FF Kalmar.Photo: AFP
2. Thierry Henry - 33/1
The Arsenal legend is currently in charge of Maxime Esteve and Wilson Odobert with France’s Under-21 side. Previously managed Monaco and Montreal Impact.Photo: David Price
3. Ruud van Nistelrooy - 33/1
Favourite as recently as last week, but has since drifted down the betting after being linked with a return to Manchester United in a number two role. The former striker has been out of work since leaving PSV Eindhoven in May 2023. Resigned from the role, citing a lack of support.Photo: Frederic Scheidemann
4. Martí Cifuentes - 33/1
Helped turned around QPR's fortunes in the Championship last season after arriving at Loftus Road in October of last year. Recently suggested he's happy to remain with QPR.Photo: Nathan Stirk
