Next Belgium manager odds as talkSPORT pundit encourages Burnley boss Vincent Kompany to stay away

Simon Jordan has warned Burnley boss Vincent Kompany to steer clear of the vacant managerial role at Belgium.

The ex-Crystal Palace owner, speaking in the wake of the Red Devils' exit from the Qatar World Cup, believes the opportunity to succeed Roberto Martinez could be a 'poisoned chalice'.

Instead, Jordan has encouraged the Manchester City legend to continue earning his stripes at top-of-the table Burnley before moving on to something else.

The Clarets are three points clear at the Championship's summit as the halfway point of the season approaches and they've suffered just two defeats in 21 games.

The former Anderlecht coach, who earned 89 caps for his country, and captained his nation to a third place finish at the tournament in Russia in 2018, picked up the Manager of the Month award for October for his efforts.

“He’s at Burnley doing a good job at getting them together and changing the brand of football they play alongside potentially getting them out of this division at the first knockings," he told talkSPORT. "The Belgium job could be a poisoned chalice, because what’s coming behind this so-called ‘golden generation’?

"He’s at a stage where he’s developing his managerial career, he’s still very young in managerial terms. He’s got an opportunity to manage in the Premier League, rather than do a part-time job as an international manager in a nation that’s underachieved in the last six years with its best generation of footballers."

Jordan added: "I think it’s degrees of loss, potentially leaving a decent Premier League job, potentially if he gets Burnley there, to earn a job at a stage of his career when it’s perhaps for a slightly older manager at a different time in their career.

"That’s not suggesting Roberto Martinez was particularly old when he took the job because he wasn’t. I don’t think it would be the right move for Vincent Kompany, but I’m not suggesting all roads lead to Burnley and to stay at Burnley."

