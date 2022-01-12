Newcastle United's race against time to sign Burnley striker Chris Wood

Eddie Howe is hoping to have Burnley's all-time leading Premier League marksman available for Saturday's relegation six-pointer with Watford.

The Magpies, who were dumped out of the FA Cup by League One side Cambridge United, will host the Hornets at St James's Park, with the chance of climbing out of the bottom three.

Newcastle have averaged just one goal per game in the top flight this term and, without top scorer Callum Wilson, who faces two months on the sidelines, they'll be hoping Wood can fill that void.

Chris Wood of Burnley battles for possession with Robin Koch of Leeds United during the Premier League match between Leeds United and Burnley at Elland Road on January 02, 2022 in Leeds, England.

So when must the Clarets' rivals register Wood by in order for him to be available to play versus Watford?

What is the deadline?

Paperwork would need to be completed by noon of the previous working day.

So, that means Thursday for Friday night matches and Friday for all weekend and Monday matches.

Rule U.23. in the Premier League Handbook states: