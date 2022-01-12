Newcastle United's race against time to sign Burnley striker Chris Wood
Newcastle United are in a race against the clock to get striker Chris Wood registered in time for the weekend.
Eddie Howe is hoping to have Burnley's all-time leading Premier League marksman available for Saturday's relegation six-pointer with Watford.
The Magpies, who were dumped out of the FA Cup by League One side Cambridge United, will host the Hornets at St James's Park, with the chance of climbing out of the bottom three.
Newcastle have averaged just one goal per game in the top flight this term and, without top scorer Callum Wilson, who faces two months on the sidelines, they'll be hoping Wood can fill that void.
So when must the Clarets' rivals register Wood by in order for him to be available to play versus Watford?
What is the deadline?
Paperwork would need to be completed by noon of the previous working day.
So, that means Thursday for Friday night matches and Friday for all weekend and Monday matches.
Rule U.23. in the Premier League Handbook states:
“Subject to the provisions of Rule V.1, the deadline for receipt by the Board of all duly completed documents required by these Rules to effect the registration of a Player shall be 12 noon on the last Working Day before the date of the first League Match in which the Club making the application intends him to play, save that the international transfer certificate and evidence of eligibility to take up employment in the United Kingdom (in both cases if applicable) may be provided thereafter (but must be provided before the Player is eligible to play for a Club in a League Match)."