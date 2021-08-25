Newcastle United v Burnley: Clarets win on penalties to seal Carabao Cup victory
Burnley take a break from Premier League football tonight as they face Newcastle United in the Carabao Cup for the first time.
We’ll bring you all the action from St James’ Park.
Newcastle United v Burnley
Good evening and welcome to St James’ Park for the first ever League Cup meeting between the two sides.
Team news
Newcastle United: Woodman, Manquillo, Krafth, Lascelles, Clark, Lewis, S Longstaff, Hendrick, Fraser, Joelinton, Gayle
Gillespie, M Longstaff, Schar, Saint-Maximin, Murphy, Almiron, Willock
Burnley: Hennessey, Bardsley, Collins, Mee, Pieters, Lennon, Brownhill, Cork, McNeil, Wood, Rodriguez
Subs: Norris, Lowton, Taylor, Tarkowski, Thomas, Barnes, Richardson
Aaron Lennon signs for Burnley
Winger Aaron Lennon rejoins Burnley
Winger Aaron Lennon has signed a deal to return to Burnley.
Kick Off is just 15 minutes away
Teams are out
Newcastle and Burnley make their way from the changing rooms onto the pitch, Newcastle in their black and white stripes, Burnley in claret and blue.
Kick Off!
Dwight Gayle gets the game underway.
Quiet start to the game, both sides still feeling their way into this.
Shot from distance by Jeff Hendrick is just wide of Hennessey’s right post.
Jay Rodriguez chests down the ball and volleys high above Woodman’s goal.
Ben Mee’s head from Dwight McNeil’s corner is just wide, referee blows for a foul.