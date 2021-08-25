Newcastle United v Burnley: Clarets win on penalties to seal Carabao Cup victory

Wednesday, 25th August 2021, 9:58 pm

Burnley take a break from Premier League football tonight as they face Newcastle United in the Carabao Cup for the first time.

We’ll bring you all the action from St James’ Park.

Newcastle United v Burnley

Wednesday, 25 August, 2021, 18:39

Good evening and welcome to St James’ Park for the first ever League Cup meeting between the two sides.

Wednesday, 25 August, 2021, 18:50

Team news

Newcastle United: Woodman, Manquillo, Krafth, Lascelles, Clark, Lewis, S Longstaff, Hendrick, Fraser, Joelinton, Gayle

Gillespie, M Longstaff, Schar, Saint-Maximin, Murphy, Almiron, Willock

Burnley: Hennessey, Bardsley, Collins, Mee, Pieters, Lennon, Brownhill, Cork, McNeil, Wood, Rodriguez

Subs: Norris, Lowton, Taylor, Tarkowski, Thomas, Barnes, Richardson

Wednesday, 25 August, 2021, 18:52

Wednesday, 25 August, 2021, 19:30

Kick Off is just 15 minutes away

Wednesday, 25 August, 2021, 19:41

Teams are out

Newcastle and Burnley make their way from the changing rooms onto the pitch, Newcastle in their black and white stripes, Burnley in claret and blue.

Wednesday, 25 August, 2021, 19:45

Kick Off!

Dwight Gayle gets the game underway.

Wednesday, 25 August, 2021, 19:51

5 mins

Quiet start to the game, both sides still feeling their way into this.

Wednesday, 25 August, 2021, 19:55

9 mins

Shot from distance by Jeff Hendrick is just wide of Hennessey’s right post.

Wednesday, 25 August, 2021, 20:07

22 mins

Jay Rodriguez chests down the ball and volleys high above Woodman’s goal.

Wednesday, 25 August, 2021, 20:12

26 mins

Ben Mee’s head from Dwight McNeil’s corner is just wide, referee blows for a foul.

