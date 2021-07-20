New signing Wayne Hennessey on his battle with Nick Pope

Wayne Hennessey

The 34-year-old, who has joined on a two year deal after leaving Crystal Palace on a free transfer, knows he has a tough task to displace England international Nick Pope as first choice.

But the Wales international – capped a record 96 times for a goalkeeper – is ready for the challenge.

He said: “Everyone knows how good he is and what a nice guy he is, together with all the goalkeepers and the team.

“There have been so many goalkeepers – British goalkeepers as well – down the line.

“All superb goalkeepers, so for me to come and be one of them is fantastic.

“Popey’s a great lad but it’s competition, which is healthy.

“That’s part of the goalkeeping union. There’s always competition. There’s always that one spot but we’ll be friends off the field.

“There’s a fantastic spirit here and hopefully we’ll do really well this season.

“We’ve always known what Burnley are like. A great atmosphere. The lads are superb, always tight and have always played really well together and with Sean Dyche, as well, have an amazing manager.

“They’re exciting times and I’m excited to start working with the lads.”

And Hennessey hasn't given up on a century of Wales caps, having been ousted by Danny Ward for the Euros: “To get a cap for your country is amazing, so for myself to get 96….” he told Clarets Player HD ahead of his first training session with Burnley.

“I’m getting so close to that 100 mark and if I can make it that will be amazing.

“But also, the previous players I’ve managed to pass. My hero Neville Southall (capped 92 times). That was massive.