New-look predicted Premier League table outlines who'll win the race for survival between Leeds United, Everton and Burnley

The Toffees then lost out to rivals Liverpool in the Merseyside derby at Anfield, meaning Frank Lampard’s side are now two points adrift of the Clarets with a game in hand.

Burnley, who have now collected seven points from three games under Under 23s manager Michael Jackson, who is in interim charge, travel to Vicarage Road to take on struggling Watford next.

Everton, meanwhile, host Chelsea at Goodison Park and Leeds United, who face Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park on Monday evening, are up against defending champions Manchester City, Arsenal and the Blues — the World and European champions — in the three fixtures that follow.

Using their predictive model, which incorporates a revised version of ESPN’s Soccer Power Index (SPI), and a plethora of metrics, this is how data analysts at FiveThirtyEight believe the remainder of the Premier League season will play out.

1. Manchester City Current points: 80. Predicted points: 92. Current goal difference: +59. Predicted goal difference: +67. Chances of winning PL: 64%.

2. Liverpool Current points: 79. Predicted points: 91. Current goal difference: +63. Predicted goal difference: +71. Chances of winning PL: 36%.

3. Chelsea Current points: 65. Predicted points: 78. Current goal difference: +40. Predicted goal difference: +47.

4. Arsenal Current points: 60. Predicted points: 69. Current goal difference: +12. Predicted goal difference: +15. Chances of qualifying for UCL: 66%.