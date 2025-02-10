New era for sports at Ribblesdale: Edel-Athmos Pitch unveiled

Excitement filled Ribblesdale School as we celebrated the grand opening of our state-of-the-art Edel-Athmos pitch!

This groundbreaking facility was unveiled with special guests, including Councillor Sue Hind and former pupils-turned-professional footballers Joe Garner (Oldham Athletic) and Scott Wharton (Blackburn Rovers).

The Edel-Athmos pitch is more than just an upgrade—it's a pioneering step in sustainable sports surfaces. As the first of its kind in the UK and one of only five worldwide, it is fully recyclable, reflecting our commitment to both pupil development and environmental responsibility.

For our pupils, this cutting-edge pitch provides a world-class space to train, play, and develop a passion for sports. Whether they are aspiring athletes or simply enjoying physical activity, pupils will benefit from top-tier conditions to support their fitness and well-being.

Special guests cut the ribbon with pupils and governors.

Joe Garner, reflecting on his time at Ribblesdale, remarked: “I remember playing on the old surface—this new pitch is a game-changer! The quality is incredible, and it’s going to take pupils’ skills to the next level.”

Scott Wharton shared a similar sentiment: “Sport shaped my school years and helped me succeed. This fantastic facility will inspire the next generation to develop, grow, and chase their dreams.”

Councillor Hind praised the school’s vision, stating, “There are ordinary 3G pitches, and then there’s this. Ribblesdale pupils made a forward-thinking choice by selecting Edel-Athmos—fully recyclable and leading the way in sustainable sports surfaces. It’s the future of eco-friendly sport!”

At Ribblesdale, we are committed to providing the very best for our pupils, both academically and beyond. This innovative pitch enhances our sports curriculum and reflects our dedication to excellence, sustainability, and pupil well-being.

If you are considering Ribblesdale for your child’s education, we invite you to visit and experience first-hand the outstanding opportunities we offer. From top-tier sports facilities to academic excellence, we are shaping the future—one pupil at a time!