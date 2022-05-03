New deal for Burnley forward Jay Rodriguez

The 32-year-old was coming to the end of his deal this summer, having returned to the club in the summer of 2019 from West Brom for £10m.

Burnley-born, Rodriguez started his career with the Clarets, before becoming the then-record sale, joining Southampton for £7m in 2012.

He spent five years with the Saints, all in the Premier League, where he won an England cap under Roy Hodgson against Chile at Wembley in 2013, before moving to the Hawthorns for £12m.

LONDON, ENGLAND - APRIL 17: Jay Rodriguez of Burnley applauds fans after the Premier League match between West Ham United and Burnley at London Stadium on April 17, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Steve Bardens/Getty Images)

Rodriguez has 134 goals in 479 career games, with 62 in 235 across his two spells with the Clarets.