New date set for Burnley's East Lancashire derby versus Blackburn Rovers at Ewood Park
A new date has been set for the East Lancashire derby between Blackburn Rovers and Burnley at Ewood Park.
The two rivals had been scheduled to meet on March 19th, ahead of the international break, but the fixture had to be rearranged after both sides progressed to the quarter-final stage of the Emirates FA Cup.
Rovers beat Leicester City 2-1 at the King Power Stadium while the Clarets overcame League One outfit Fleetwood Town courtesy of a last-minute winner from Connor Roberts.
Jon Dahl Tomasson’s play-off hopefuls will now take on Sheffield United that weekend, with a place at Wembley on the line, while Vincent Kompany was handed a reunion with Manchester City at the Etihad.
As a result the derby will now take place on Tuesday, April 25th, three games before the season concludes, with kick-off timed for 8pm, with the game selected for Sky Sports coverage.
Meanwhile, Burnley’s game at home to Sunderland will now go ahead on Friday, March 31st, with an 8 pm kick-off at Turf Moor.
The Good Friday clash against Middlesbrough at the Riverside will also begin at 8 pm, as will the Easter Monday fixture at home to Sheffield United.