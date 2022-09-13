New date for postponed Burnley Football Club match with Norwich City
A new date has been set for Burnley Football Club’s postponed match against Norwich City.
By Dominic Collis
Tuesday, 13th September 2022, 2:46 pm
Updated
Tuesday, 13th September 2022, 2:50 pm
The Championship match, which was postponed last Friday due to the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth, will now be played on Tuesday, October 25th at 8pm.
The game will be broadcast live on Sky Sports.
All last weekend’s Premier League matches were postponed as a mark of respect with a number of other games coming up having to be rescheduled with the Queen’s state funeral being held on Monday.