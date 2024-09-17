'Needed': Burnley boss Scott Parker makes James Trafford claim following Leeds United win
The 21-year-old produced a Man of the Match display on Saturday, making a string of impressive saves as he kept a clean sheet during Burnley’s resilient 1-0 win.
But what was perhaps most eye-catching was the dominant way in which Trafford came off his line to catch crosses to help relieve pressure on the back four in front of him.
Often seen as a major weakness of his in the Premier League last season, Trafford rightly silenced his critics with an exceptional display.
According to Parker, a performance of this nature came at exactly the right time for the England Under-21 international.
“He was brilliant, it was exactly what Traffs needed, so I’m very pleased for him,” he said. “He needed a result and a game like he did.
“This is a boy who had a tough year last year, I’m sure he would be the first to say that. Mentally and psychologically it was a tough season for him.
“We’re going to need every bit of him this year and I thought he was brilliant. The final action from him probably summed up his game in terms of coming for the cross and coming through bodies when the team need oxygen and we need some air. He comes and relieves the pressure, he was brave and executed it really well.”
Trafford has started in four of Burnley’s five league games so far this season, having missed the game against Cardiff City through illness.
