Nathan Tella’s agent assured Southampton loan ace that Burnley was the best place for him

The 23-year-old has been given the opportunity to see out the season at Turf Moor.

But he hasn't yet considered whether his future lies with the Clarets or Southampton.

Saints boss Nathan Jones had previously made it clear that the ex-Arsenal academy ace wasn't part of his plans at St Mary's.

BURNLEY, ENGLAND - JANUARY 20: Nathan Tella of Burnley during the Sky Bet Championship between Burnley and West Bromwich Albion at Turf Moor on January 20, 2023 in Burnley, England. (Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images)

Various permutations will likely dictate where his home will be next term — with the potential for the Championship leaders to swap places with his parent club — but that's a conversation for the summer.

"I have not really thought about the summer yet," said Tella. "I have just been thinking about the next few games and winning games and winning the league.

"All I can do is the best I can, we have a really talented team and a lot of ambition. The future will take care of itself and is not in my hands so I will try and continue to do the right things and whatever will happen will happen.

"At Southampton, I might not play as much as I would if I was here so it was looking at that and weighing up the pros and cons. Ultimately I am still here and looking forward."

STOKE ON TRENT, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 30: Nathan Tella of Burnley is challenged by Morgan Fox of Stoke City during the Sky Bet Championship match between Stoke City and Burnley at Bet365 Stadium on December 30, 2022 in Stoke on Trent, England. (Photo by Charlotte Tattersall/Getty Images)

Tella has thrived under Vincent Kompany's guidance at Burnley, becoming a valuable asset in what has been a season to remember so far.

The youngster is one of four players on nine goals across all competitions, alongside Jay Rodriguez, Manuel Benson and Anass Zaroury, which has seen the Clarets open up a considerable gap at the top of the table.

He admits that he wasn't entirely sure where he would be seeing out the season, but he's pleased that he continue his development at Burnley.

Tella said: "There was a point where I was just so confused! I didn't know if I was staying or going! I spoke to my agent and he assured me the right thing to do was to stay here and focus on here and if Southampton call you then give your opinion on what you want. But he (Nathan Jones) didn't call me so that just cemented in my head that I would be here for the season.

"Once we got past that point it allowed me to focus and work hard and continue to do what I have been doing. He (Jones) has been in the game long enough and has spoken to my agent and he has redirected what I think is best for me and I have always said I wanted to have a full season out on loan and ultimately play games consistently.

