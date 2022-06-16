Nathan Collins casts doubt over his Burnley future

The 21-year-old centre back scored his first goal for the Republic of Ireland on Tuesday night – a super solo effort to open the scoring in the 1-1 Nations League draw with Ukraine in Lodz.

.And, speaking to reporters following the game, he was asked about the Clarets’ appointment of Vincent Kompany earlier in the day.

Collins impressed in his debut season in the Premier League, after Burnley paid an initial £12m to Stoke City for his services, with Manchester United and Arsenal known suitors at the time.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

LODZ, POLAND - JUNE 14: Vitaliy Mykolenko of Ukraine has a shot on goal whilst under pressure from Nathan Collins of Republic of Ireland during the UEFA Nations League - League B Group 1 match between Ukraine and Republic of Ireland at LKS Stadium on June 14, 2022 in Lodz, Poland. (Photo by Adam Nurkiewicz/Getty Images)

He is believed to have more interested parties after Burnley’s relegation – although how the club could countenance losing the player after the departure of captain Ben Mee and James Tarkowski remains to be seen.

Collins spoke of the new Burnley boss: “I haven’t spoken to the new gaffer yet, but I was just messing with Josh Cullen (who played for Kompany at Anderlecht), saying he’s coming back to Burnley with me.

“He's a natural leader isn't he?

"A top player and did it at the top level and a great job in management at Anderlecht.

"I think he is a really top guy, from the outside anyway.”

However, Collins isn’t certain of how his future will pan out: “Who knows that question where I’ll be even in 10 days.