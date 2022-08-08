Much more to come from Manuel Benson, says Burnley boss Vincent Kompany

Benson changed the game when introduced at half-time on Saturday, with the Clarets trailing 1-0, as he put Amari’i Bell on the backfoot and supplied a stream of crosses to attack.

The 25-year-old only signed from Royal Antwerp on Thursday, and had only trained twice ahead of the game, but still captured the imagination.

Kompany is excited by the prospect of what he can offer going forward: "There is so much more to come.

BURNLEY, ENGLAND - AUGUST 06: Vincent Kompany, manager of Burnley FC

"I know his game and it goes in two ways - one is him getting to know the team, and two is the team getting to know him.

"There were a couple of really good balls he put in that, if you have that 100% understanding, then you have people running onto it, and that wasn't the case yet.

"That increases the amount of chances you create.

"And you can see the moments where he goes inside to outside and runs to the touchline, so he is an important profile of player to have, especially if you are able to pin a team back like we were in the second half.

"It was exciting for the fans and for the team in general.”

Kompany was tempted to start him, but explained: "He only trained a couple of times with the team, and there are so many details in modern football that you want to bring to your players before you put them on the pitch.

"In the end, like any manager, if the game calls for it, you put him on, and that's what we did.

"We've discussed what someone like him can bring, and it's exactly what you saw - we couldn't deal with one v one situations down the side, we had the spaces in the first half and the same spaces in the second, but we just couldn't threaten enough.