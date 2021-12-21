Moyes claims referees admit West Ham should have had a penalty at Burnley

Dwight McNeil tries to clear the ball as Craig Dawson jumps across him

And that the decision to send right back Vladimir Coufal off in the 2-0 defeat at Arsenal was also incorrect.

Moyes felt Dwight McNeil brought Craig Dawson down on the byeline, as the centre back jumped into the winger as he attempted to clear the ball.

No foul was given and VAR were happy with that decision.

Moyes was also disappointed with the decision to dismiss Coufal for a second yellow card after a sliding challenge on Alexandre Lacazette, where he appeared to make contact with the ball first.

Moyes said: “I think that this year the referees have had their best performances until the last couple of weeks.

“We have got clarification from the referees that it was the wrong decision to send (Coufal) off and that we should have had a penalty at Burnley.

“I find it really hard that we have two sets of eyes and they are not getting it correct. I have been a football player and a manager, I would hope if I’m sitting in front of a TV from four or five angles I would have a really good opinion.

“And if I was unsure I'd send the referee over to collaborate rather than leaving it to one person.”