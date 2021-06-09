Most cost-effective strikers in the Premier League: Why Burnley's Chris Wood is on the radar of Aston Villa, Everton and West Ham United!

Burnley striker Chris Wood is reportedly a man in demand, which comes as no surprise what-so-ever.

The New Zealander, 29, has just hit double figures for the Clarets for the fourth successive season.

His 12-goal haul, which took him to 50 goals in a Burnley shirt, saw the Kiwi earn a hat-trick of accolades at the end-of-season Player of the Year Awards.

Wood was named Player of the Year and Players’ Player of the Year and also collected the top scorer prize.

The forward's form has him rubbing shoulders with some of the top flight's leading performers.

That's shown in statistics released by Safe Betting Sites, who have broken down the cost per goal (CPG) of the top 25 goal scorers of the 2020/21 Premier League campaign.

Our gallery shows the rankings of those goalscorers that cost their clubs a fee.

Cost Per Goal of Top 25 Goal Scorers of the 2020/21 Premier League Season

Harry Kane won the Premier League’s Golden Boot award for the 2020/21 season, after scoring 23 goals in the league, beating out Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah by one goal. Kane’s footballing career started when he was offered a professional contract straight from Tottenham’s academy.

This makes Kane, only one of four players in the top 25 goal scorers list to have cost zero Euros in transfer fees for their current club, and by far the most prolific. Marcus Rashford is a product of Manchester United’s academy and also cost the club 0 euros in transfer fees.

Edinson Cavani and Gareth Bale were also top attacking stars from the EPL last season, after both scored double-digit amounts of goals while on loan, costing their clubs 0 Euros in transfer fees.

Of the players that were brought into the club on a transfer fee, Leicester City’s Jamie Vardy has provided the most significant return on a club’s investment. In 2012, Leicester City paid €1.24M to Fleetwood for Vardy and since then the Englishman has scored 118 PL goals for the club, an estimated cost per goal of just €10,510.

Everton’s Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Crystal Palace’s Wilfried Zaha are the only two other players from the top 25 list to have a cost per goal of less than €10K per goal. The most expensive CPG from the top 25 list belongs to Aston Villa’s Ollie Watkins with a CPG of €2.43M after just arriving at the club in September of 2020 for a fee of €34M.

Chelsea FC Pay Highest Cost Per Goal In 2020/21 Premier League Season

Of the notable attackers to not feature on the top 25 goal scorers list, former Manchester City Star Kun Aguero had the lowest CPG at just €217K per goal but the city legend has now departed for Barcelona. This gives Aston Villa’s Anwar El Ghazi the lowest CPG among current PL stars not included in the top 25 goal scorers list - €643K per goal.

Despite recently winning the illustrious Uefa Champions League, Chelsea’s trio of new signings, Havertz, Werner and Ziyech, have yet to justify the transfer fees paid to bring them on. After spending a combined €173M for the three attacking stars, their first season in West London resulted in a combined CPG of more than €14M per goal.

Rex Pascual, sports editor at Safe Betting Sites, commented;

“After the financial challenges brought on by the pandemic, there’s a bit of a question mark as to how willing clubs are to splash out huge amounts of cash. The Euros are also about to begin which adds another variable to any potential transfer market value. I still expect the bigger clubs to invest heavily in this window, but we might not see as many transactions from smaller clubs.”

You can read more about the story with more statistics and information right here.

1. Jamie Vardy (Leicester City) Goal Scoring Rank: 7th. Transfer Fee: €1.24M. PL Goals Since Joining The Club: 118. Cost Per Goal (In Million Euros): 0.01M.

2. Dominic Calvert-Lewin (Everton) Goal Scoring Rank: 6th. Transfer Fee: €1.8M. PL Goals Since Joining The Club: 40. Cost Per Goal (In Million Euros): 0.05M.

3. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) Goal Scoring Rank: 18th. Transfer Fee: €3.8M. PL Goals Since Joining The Club: 47. Cost Per Goal (In Million Euros): 0.08M.

4. Michail Antonio (West Ham United) Goal Scoring Rank: 21st. Transfer Fee: €9.5M. PL Goals Since Joining The Club: 46. Cost Per Goal (In Million Euros): 0.21M.