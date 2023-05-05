Morocco ace Anass Zaroury opens up on his Burnley future as the Clarets head to the Premier League

The Moroccan ace, who reached a World Cup semi-final with the Atlas Lions, has enjoyed his first season in England with the Clarets.

The 22-year-old has managed 11 goals and four assists in 38 appearances for the club in all competitions following his summer switch from Charleroi.

"I'm happy, but I always want more," he said. "That's normal I think. I'm really happy with all the games I've played, so I have to be really happy with the season that I've had.

Anass Zaroury previews Burnley v Preston North End. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

"I'm really happy. This season has been really good. I really hope we achieve the 100 points, that would be crazy. I think everyone played a big part this season. We've all done a good job.

"You can never predict what's going to happen in the future. At the moment I'm at Burnley and I'm really happy to be here. I hope it can be for as long as possible."

Zaroury, who had made 21 starts in the Belgian Pro League prior to becoming Vincent Kompany's 13th signing, is now relishing the opportunity to make the step up to the Premier League.

While the winger missed out on the Carabao Cup clash against Manchester United at Old Trafford, he featured against AFC Bournemouth and Manchester City in the FA Cup, scoring twice in the 4-2 triumph at the Vitality Stadium.

ROTHERHAM, ENGLAND - APRIL 18: Anass Zaroury of Burnley looks on during the Sky Bet Championship match between Rotherham United and Burnley at AESSEAL New York Stadium on April 18, 2023 in Rotherham, England. (Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images)

Now he's looking forward to challenging himself against that level of opposition on a weekly basis. "I want to give everything for my club and my team-mates and for myself," he said.

“It’s a big dream, not only for me, every football player wants to play in the biggest leagues and for me and for everyone, I think the Premier League is the best competition. I will have to work really hard but I’m ready for it."

He added: "In the Premier League there are a lot of top players who you want to play against. They are the best in the world so I have to be ready to face them.

"I want to score more goals and try to win more games with Burnley. I want to play as many games as possible [in the Premier League] and I want to give everything I've got.