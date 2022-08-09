Morecambe land former Burnley loanee on a permanent basis

The 22-year-old, who spent the second half of last season on loan at the Mazuma Stadium, is back on a permanent basis after joining for an undisclosed fee.

He has agreed a two-year deal with the Shrimps and reinforces the central defensive options available to manager Derek Adams, alongside Farrend Rawson, Ryan Delaney and Anthony O’Connor.

The former Bury, Aston Villa and Scunthorpe United player was one of five January arrivals as the club sought to turn around a poor run of form in League One at the end of last year.

Jacob Bedeau has rejoined Morecambe on a permanent basis Picture: Alex Davidson/Getty Images

He made his debut in the FA Cup defeat at Tottenham Hotspur, the first of 23 league and cup appearances for the Shrimps, and helped them to finish last season in 19th place.

Bedeau said: “I am buzzing to get it all sorted. I can’t wait to get going now and have two full seasons, instead of just half a season, which I had when I was on loan.

“The move has been in the pipeline for a few weeks. Once my agent told me that Morecambe were interested again, I was really excited to come back as I really enjoyed my time here first time around.

“The fans were unreal, they helped in keeping us up last season and now it is a case of building on that and making sure that we consolidate our place in League One again.

“I know a lot of the boys from last year which is always nice. The manager came in after I did last season and was really good with me, so it was a very easy decision for me to come back.

“It ended on a real high note for the club last year. We did really well to stay up – the fans, the players and everyone at the club all managed to pull in one direction, which is what it is all about.