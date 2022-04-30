Mike Jackson's thoughts after Burnley's remarkable win at Watford

The Clarets trailed at the interval through a James Tarkowski own goal after Juraj Kucka’s effort hit the bar and richocheted in off the centre back, with Burnley struggling to get going in the first half.

But they passed and probed in the second, and when substitute Ashley Barnes’ header was touched onto the bar by Ben Foster, it looked like it wasn’t going to be Burnley’s day.

Two goals in the last seven minutes from Jack Cork and Josh Brownhill turned the tide and cranked the pressure up on Everton.

Burnley's interim manager Mike Jackson gestures to fans after the English Premier League football match between Watford and Burnley at Vicarage Road Stadium in Watford, north-west of London, on April 30, 2022.

And Jackson said, after collecting 10 points from 12 in interim charge: “It is a great result for us, it wasn’t our best performance.

“We didn’t start the game well enough and I think the group knew that and we had to raise it in the second half and they responded really well.

“The games are that emotionally charged at the moment that I don’t think you are going to get silky games of football, it is about finding a way of winning.

“We got that first goal and then the second goal, just mayhem.

"But that is this group and what they do. People criticise them other things but you can never criticise them for that spirit and togetherness.”

You could sense the away fans felt there was something in the air when Cork equalised, and Brownhill netted the winner four minutes later.

Jackson added: “The game starts to change, and with the situation they are in, we had the momentum, so it was ‘let’s try and get the next one if we can’.

"The back four and the two centre midfielders are good enough to keep around it, so can we go and get the next goal?”