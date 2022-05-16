Mike Jackson issues injury update as Burnley wait on James Tarkowski, Ben Mee and Jay Rodriguez

The Clarets were without eight senior squad members as they went down 1-0 at Spurs on Sunday, with James Tarkowski sitting the game out after picking up a hamstring problem against Aston Villa, while Jay Rodriguez was again absent with a similar problem.

Ben Mee has been out since the start of March after suffering a hairline fracture to his fibula against Leicester City, while Matej Vydra suffered an anterior cruciate ligament injury in the win at Watford, in which he laid on the late winner for Josh Brownhill.

Ashley Westwood also suffered a fracture-dislocation of his ankle at West Ham, while Johann Berg Gudmundsson has been out since January after suffering appendicitis, and a subsequent calf injury on his return to training,

Erik Pieters and Dale Stephens were also not risked at Spurs after issues in training ahead of the game.

Asked about the prospects of Tarkowski, Mee or Rodriguez returning at Aston Villa, or for Newcastle, Jackson said: “We are waiting and we will take it day by day.

"If we can get them back among the group that would be great.