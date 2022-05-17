Mike Jackson - “fearless” Nathan Collins will be a Premier League regular for years to come

The 21-year-old superbly marshalled a back three at Tottenham Hotspur, with Nick Pope only beaten by a controversial penalty, converted by Harry Kane.

In the absence of captain Ben Mee and James Tarkowski, Collins – who has started 10 of the last 11 games – was a vocal presence at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, alongside Kevin Long and Matt Lowton.

The Republic of Ireland international produced another commanding display, up against England skipper Kane, showing his composure on the ball, as he played in Maxwel Cornet for a big first half chance, while he was involved in the move which led to Ashley Barnes hitting the post after the break.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tottenham Hotspur's English striker Harry Kane (top) vies with Burnley's Irish defender Nathan Collins (C) during the English Premier League football match between Tottenham Hotspur and Burnley at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, on May 15, 2022. - - RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or 'live' services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images. An additional 40 images may be used in extra time. No video emulation. Social media in-match use limited to 120 images. An additional 40 images may be used in extra time. No use in betting publications, games or single club/league/player publications. (Photo by Glyn KIRK / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or 'live' services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images. An additional 40 images may be used in extra time. No video emulation. Social media in-match use limited to 120 images. An additional 40 images may be used in extra time. No use in betting publications, games or single club/league/player publications. / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or 'live' services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images. An additional 40 images may be used in extra time. No video emulation. Social media in-match use limited to 120 images. An additional 40 images may be used in extra time. No use in betting publications, games or single club/league/player publications. (Photo by GLYN KIRK/AFP via Getty Images)

In between, he cleared a seemingly goalbound Kane header, and made a number of blocks and interceptions, as he continues to look a bargain at what is thought to be around £12m, rising to beyond a club record £15m with add ons.

Burnley’s top flight status may be in doubt, as they go into their final two games, a point adrift of safety, but interim boss Jackson believes Collins will become a household name at this level: “I just said that to him in there, those exact words (immense).

"That's brilliant for him, he took on that challenge of playing against one of the best strikers around, which is great for a 21-year-old, but it doesn’t surprise me because I know what he's like and what he's capable of.”

And Jackson added: “I think he is improving all the time. He has this fearless thing as well, which I think all good players have. They have to have a belief, it is not an arrogance, he wants to improve.