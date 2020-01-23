Midfielder Jack Cork admits that he had questioned where Burnley's next win was going to come from after Aston Villa defeat

Jack Cork revealed that he had grown concerned about when Burnley's next win would come in the Premier League following the defeat to Aston Villa at Turf Moor.

First half goals from Wesley and Jack Grealish had condemned the Clarets to a third loss in succession and a sixth defeat in eight that day as Sean Dyche's side were pulled into troubled waters.

A trip to Stamford Bridge to face Chelsea was followed by top flight fixtures against Leicester City, Manchester United and Arsenal, who had won 11 games on the bounce against Burnley.

Cork admits that their meagre run had cast doubt in his mind. After the Clarets created history at Old Trafford, the midfielder said: "It's a massive result because we looked at our fixtures after Aston Villa, which was a bad day for us.

"We looked at the games coming up thinking 'where are we going to get points from?' We lost four in a row [after Chelsea].

"Then you looked at Leicester, you look at Man United and you've got Arsenal after that and you're thinking it's going to be tough to get anything.

"You always say football changes quickly, but it's hard when you're in a bad situation to believe that it's actually going to change that quick.

"It's hard to actually stop and take in and think that, so the win always feels so far away when you're in a bad situation."

Nick Pope's penalty save against the Foxes, diving to his left to deny Jamie Vardy, was arguably the turning point in Burnley's campaign.

Chris Wood had netted against his former club to cancel out Harvey Barnes's opener, but Ben Mee's foul on the Burnley-born midfielder had given the visitors the opportunity to get their noses back in front.

Without Pope's intervention it would have been difficult to see a way back. However, the England international kept the home side on level terms before Ashley Westwood scored his first goal of the season to wrap up the points and break the cycle.

Then it was United. Burnley hadn't won at the Theatre of Dreams for more than 57 years and in their last two visits they'd surrendered two goal cushions.

Not this time. Wood hit his 10th of the term in the first half, beating David De Gea at his near post, and then Jay Rodriguez netted a goal of the season contender just before the hour.

"It was amazing," said Cork. "I think it was just a lot of frustration from the last few weeks has built up.

"Obviously with last two times we've been here thrown away a two-goal lead, so it's just great to come here and win.

"It's one of the best feelings coming to a place like this and winning so I hope the fans enjoyed it."

"It had been a long, long time. It's massive. It's just a great moment. I hope everyone takes it in and enjoys it. It's an unbelievable win at a crucial stage of the season."

He added: "We say it over and over again, it's one of the good things about this club: everyone's honest, everyone tries hard, everyone always gives their all.

"It's credit to the lads that we can go and get a result against Leicester and come to a place like this and get another win.

"You never know, do you? It's so hit and miss, the Premier League.

"We lost seven out of the last nine before this. We keep winning in little bursts and it's just hard to find some consistency because everyone wants to win games as much as each other.

"I think it's just tough to, so I think we're in a good situation at the minute. We just need to win a few more games and go from there."