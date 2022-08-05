Maxwel Cornet's classy farewell to Burnley after joining West Ham

Cornet joined the Clarets from Lyon 12 months ago, and, after nine goals in 28 appearances in all competitions – finishing as Burnley’s top Premier League scorer last term – he has returned to the top flight with the Hammers, signing a five-year deal, with the option of a sixth, after a £17.5m move, giving Burnley a £5m profit.

While the Clarets’ efforts to avoid the drop were ultimately futile, Cornet’s arrival excited a fan base than had been shorn of excitement in the transfer market, a player with Champions League pedigree, boasting four goals in three appearances against Manchester City with Lyon.

And his class told, for the most part, although he was never the same player after suffering a hamstring injury at Newcastle in December, with the Africa Cup of Nations also costing the club his qualities for another month or so.

Burnley's Ivorian defender Maxwel Cornet (L) is consoled by Burnley's Dutch defender Erik Pieters on the pitch after the English Premier League football match between Burnley and Newcastle United at Turf Moor in Burnley, north west England on May 22, 2022.

But the combination of his winning smile and ability to produce sublime moments, made him a fan favourite – the right-foot volley at Leicester, his first goal for the club, putting the ice on the cake of a 3-1 win over Brentford, the only league win until February, his magnificent volley to earn a 3-3 draw with Crystal Palace, the free kick at Leeds, and, of course, that winner against Everton.

There were moments when you pulled your hair out, the sitter at Norwich and the penalty at, ironically, the London Stadium, but overall, it is his quality that will be remembered.

Cornet said on instagram: “I don’t know where to start, I don’t know who to thank first.

"You gave me so much love, like one of yours, and you made me stronger thanks to your endless support.

"Thank you Burnley, thank you for all those crazy memories, I will remember this year my whole life.

"I’m so sad to see this club go down in Championship, but it deserves to be back in Premier League, that’s all I wish.

"Burnley is a big family who helped me to achieve one of my dreams, to play football in England.

"Thanks to you I know the English passion of football.