Maxwel Cornet on his "very special" goal that sealed an important win for Burnley against Everton

The Ivorian labelled his late winner as "very special" as the Clarets moved to within a point of their opponents on Wednesday night.

The summer signing from Lyon, who hadn't scored since netting a sumptuous set-piece against Leeds United at Elland Road, guided substitute Matej Vydra's pass beyond Jordan Pickford in the 85th minute.

He said: "It’s been a long time (since his last goal). That’s why it was very special for me because I want to score every game.

"I was unlucky in the match before so I’m very happy tonight. The celebration was unbelievable because Turf Moor was unbelievable."

Burnley had trailed at the break after Richarlison converted twice from the spot to overturn Nathan Collins' first goal for the club.

The Republic of Ireland defender steered Cornet's corner home at the back post with just 12 minutes on the clock.

But the away side's Brazilian forward capitalised when Ashley Westwood forced Anthony Gordon to ground before Aaron Lennon tripped Vitalii Mykolenko just before the break.

Jay Rodriguez was the catalyst for Burnley's revival when powering home Charlie Taylor's assist just before the hour and then Cornet sparked wild celebrations with his seventh goal of the campaign.

"It was important to win tonight because we know every game until the end of the season will be important," he said. "That’s why we need to win every game.

"We just stayed focused on the game and we believed in each other. We had the capacity to win this game.

"He (Vydra) works hard every day in training to come back as quickly as possible to help us. Today was a good example and I’m very happy for him."

The complexion at the bottom end of the table could change again this weekend. The Toffees entertain Manchester United in Saturday's early kick off, Watford then host Leeds United in the afternoon before the Clarets face Norwich City on Sunday.