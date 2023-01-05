Matt Lowton opens up on a "tough" time after falling down the pecking order at Burnley
Matt Lowton has opened up on a "tough" period at Turf Moor having fallen out of favour at Burnley.
The right back, who has joined Huddersfield Town on a season-long loan, has made just two appearances under new boss Vincent Kompany, both of which came in the Carabao Cup.
After featuring in two of 26 matchday squads in the Championship, the 33-year-old confessed that he had started looking to 'get out'.
The ex-Sheffield United defender won promotion to the Premier League with the Clarets in 2016 and has made more than 200 appearances in all competitions since his switch from Villa Park.
Lowton, who also featured in both Europa League ties against Aberdeen in 2018, told Huddersfield Town's YouTube channel: "It has been a tough last four months for myself, not getting the playing time that everyone wants so I started looking to get out. And I was delighted when the manager (Mark Fotheringham) rang me and said there was an interest there and we got it done as soon as we can.
"The manager is looking for me to bring experience. He sounded great on the phone with the intensity he brings in training and matches and it suited me down to the ground and as soon as I put the phone down I rang my agent and said this is what I want to do."
The Terriers find themselves in a slightly perilous position at present with a slow start to the season seeing them sink into the division's bottom three.
Two wins from their last three fixtures, against Preston North End and Rotherham United, has boosted their hopes somewhat and has pushed the club to within a couple of points of safety.
And Lowton can't wait to contribute to their survival bid. He said: "There is something on every game (at Huddersfield) and I have been missing that this season, every player wants to play football.
"Training is important but when it comes to the weekend you want that winning feeling, the nerves before the game and getting up for it and it has not happened for me up to now and that is why I have joined and I can't wait to get going."
"The lads have been brilliant," he added. "It is a lot like that dressing room at Burnley a few years ago with a lot of lads that have been in and around the Championship for along time and a few that have played in the Premier League as well. They have welcomed me in and you can see going forward that we have that togetherness that we are going to need."