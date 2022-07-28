Matej Vydra's Burnley future remains unresolved

The Czech Republic international is currently out of contract, and undergoing rehab after suffering a ruptured cruciate knee ligament which forced him out of the last four games of last season, as the Clarets were relegated from the Premier League.

He has been back at Burnley since the start of last week, working with the physios, meeting new boss Vincent Kompany, and on August 2nd has a date with his surgeon in London to assess how things are going.

Professor Andy Williams – who has helped treat the likes of Michael Owen, Theo Walcott, John Terry, Lawrence Dallaglio, Andrew Flintoff and Shoaib Akhtar – has been surprised by his progress, with Vydra thought to be around a month ahead of schedule, as he targets a return around the turn of the year.

WATFORD, ENGLAND - APRIL 30: Matěj Vydra of Burnley battles with Christian Kabasele of Watford during the Premier League match between Watford and Burnley at Vicarage Road on April 30, 2022 in Watford, England. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

However, while talks have taken place over a new two-year deal, there is yet to be a breakthrough, with the player keen to stay at the club, but not on the terms currently on offer, with other clubs checking on his situation.

As things stand, he is likely to go back home to the Czech Republic to continue his recovery, as he only has a rental contract in this country until the middle of August.

Burnley have tried to offer as much help as possible in terms of his rehab, as interim boss Mike Jackson said towards the end of last season: "He has been injured as one of our players so there is no way he is going to be thrown away. It won't happen and it won't be allowed to happen, no chance.”

But agreement on a contract remains elusive.

The last time he played in the second tier, Vydra was the Championship’s top goalscorer with Derby, netting 21 goals in 40 games to seal an £11m move to Burnley.

Kompany, when asked about the situation, said: “He is getting treatment here at the moment.

"The club has made an offer for him to stay, and then I have to see where it is between the parties.