Matej Vydra in talks over extending Burnley contract

WATFORD, ENGLAND - APRIL 30: Matěj Vydra of Burnley battles with Christian Kabasele of Watford during the Premier League match between Watford and Burnley at Vicarage Road on April 30, 2022 in Watford, England. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

The 30-year-old is coming to the end of his contract, and is two weeks into his rehabilitation after surgery on a ruptured cruciate knee ligament injury suffered in the win at Watford, where he claimed the assist for Josh Brownhill’s late winner.

The Czech Republic international subsequently missed the last four games of the season, none of which Burnley won, as they were relegated from the Premier League on the final day of the campaign.

However, the former Watford and Derby forward was with the group on Sunday, on his crutches, as he wanted to help his teammates in any way he can, having been around the training ground after his operation, along with fellow long-term absentee Ashley Westwood, as interim boss Mike Jackson explained ahead of the final game with Newcastle: “For me that is everything, having them around. They are big characters and players, so even if they are not involved, when the group sees them, it keeps them at ease and they know they are with them and they can lean on them.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"That is really important. I can't believe I have seen Vyds in hobbling round on crutches, but he wants to be here, the same with Ash.

"They know how important it is. Westy is in the gym sweating and looks in unbelievable nick! That is the type of character he is and that can only rub off on your mates.”

Vydra is determined to try and get back to help the team around the end of the year, to try and earn an immediate return to the top flight, having had a horrendous run of bad luck this year, going from hernia surgery, to a dislocated shoulder, before his knee injury.

Jackson explained recently that the club will help him in his rehab, with his contract set to expire.

Chairman Alan Pace and Chief Operating Officer/Club Secretary Matt Williams were in touch immediately after the Watford game to support Vydra, and Jackson said: “His contract will be going on in the background. This club doesn't work any way other than that and for me personally that is how it should be, you support your players.

"He has been injured as one of our players so there is no way he is going to be thrown away. It won't happen and it won't be allowed to happen, no chance.”

And I understand discussions are being held over a two-year deal for a player who, the last time he played in the second tier, was the Championship’s top goalscorer with Derby, netting 21 goals in 40 games to seal an £11m move to Burnley.