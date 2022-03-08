Matchday Calories: Burnley fans are Premier League's biggest comfort eaters!

Whilst team performance undoubtedly has a significant effect on supporters’ moods, have you ever wondered how these results could affect the eating habits of fans?

A new report from Bookmakers.com reveals how the on-field performances of all current Premier League teams has influenced fans’ calorie consumption. Through the utilisation of findings from Cornil and Chandon’s (2013) academic paper, ‘From Fan to Fat’, researchers have highlighted the Premier League’s biggest comfort eaters, discovering the calorie change from the UK average.

To understand the data, the average adult in the UK eats around 3,119 calories a day. Using Burnley as an example, this means UK adults over the course of the last five years have consumed, on average, 405,470 kcals during game days (130 games played x 3,119 calories each day).

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

NEWCASTLE UPON TYNE, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 04: Nick Pope of Burnley in discussions with referee Paul Tierney after his side conceded their first goal during the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Burnley at St. James Park on December 04, 2021 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England.

This number (405,470 kcals) acts as the base for revealing the calorie change and percentage change for Burnley – an example of the working can be found in the methodology below.

Burnley at the Top of the Table!

With the research suggesting that fans are more likely to overeat when their team loses (10% increase), it’s not good news for Burnley and Newcastle United fans.

When it comes to comparing comfort eaters in the Premier League, there’s no looking past Clarets fans as the biggest over-indulgers. With the worst league record over the last five years, supporters have turned to food on match days to combat heartache and consumed 3.19% more calories than the average Brit.

The top two Premier League teams in terms of greatest calorie % change vs the average

This equates to around 13,000 additional calories over the course of the last few seasons.

At the other end of the scale, fans are inclined to cut out calories by 5% after their team wins. This means Liverpool and Manchester City fans experienced the healthiest post-gameday calorie count.