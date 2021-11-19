Mark Lawrenson makes pleasing Burnley prediction ahead of Crystal Palace clash - plus Newcastle United, Liverpool & more

LONDON, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 06: Matej Vydra celebrates with teammates Maxwel Cornet and Jay Rodriguez of Burnley after scoring their team's first goal during the Premier League match between Chelsea and Burnley at Stamford Bridge on November 06, 2021 in London, England. (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

Burnley will return to Premier League action this weekend as they face Crystal Palace at Turf Moor.

After a poor start to the campaign, things are looking up for the Clarets after they picked up their first win of the season against Brentford at the end of last month, followed by a draw against league leaders Chelsea.

However, Crystal Palace are also in good form and are unbeaten in their last six matches – including a shock victory over Manchester City.

Ahead of this weekend’s round of fixtures, Mark Lawrenson has made his prediction for Burnley’s clash with Palace in his weekly piece for BBC Sport.

The former Liverpool defender has tipped Sean Dyche’s side to come out on top tomorrow with a 2-1 win for the home team.

Lawrenson said: "Crystal Palace are in really good form but there have been signs of improvement from Burnley too, and they are now three games unbeaten in the league.

“We've seen the Clarets go on really good runs before, which is why I fancy them to get something here.

“They always seem to turn a corner at some stage of the season, even when they start badly, and they will be full of confidence now after their recent results.”

This week Lawrenson was up against singer-songwriter and Everton fan Zuzu.

Zuzu – whose new album Queensway Tunnel was released last week – has disagreed with Lawro and has predicted the visitors to snatch all three points in a 2-1 loss for Burnley.