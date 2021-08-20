In his weekly predictions piece for BBC Sport, pundit and broadcaster Mark Lawrenson gave his verdict on all the weekend's Premier League games, and tipped his former club to pick up a 3-0 win over the Clarets.

Expanding on his prediction, Lawro wrote: “I am at this game for LFC TV and it is going to be an unbelievably emotional day at Anfield as the club and fans pay tribute to the 97th victim of the Hillsborough disaster, Andrew Devine, who died in July.

“The place would have been rocking anyway, because it is Liverpool's first home game of the season, at a full stadium again and with Virgil van Dijk back in the team, but the occasion is going to make the atmosphere even more special.”

Mark Lawrenson blasts Burnley board over transfer activity and casts Liverpool score prediction

He added: “Burnley won at Anfield in January, ending the Reds' 68-game unbeaten run there in the league and starting a dismal run of home form.

“I don't see Sean Dyche's side repeating that result this time though. We don't know what is going on behind the scenes but I don't really understand why the Clarets board are not backing him more in the transfer market.”

Meanwhile, the 64-year-old's prediction opponent fan for the week, The Wombats drummer and Everton fan Dan Haggis, also went for a 3-0 Reds win.