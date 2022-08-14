Manuel Benson will have to cope with being a marked man - Burnley boss Vincent Kompany

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The recent arrival from Royal Antwerp shone on his debut last week after being introduced at half-time against Luton, helping the side come back from a goal down to draw.

And Watford clearly took note of his impact, with left back Hassane Kamara getting tight to him early on at Vicarage Road on Friday night.

Three times in the opening 10 minutes the Ivory Coast international crashed into Benson, giving away a free kick.

WATFORD, ENGLAND - AUGUST 12: Vincent Kompany, Manager of Burnley, is spoken to by the Fourth Official Leigh Doughty during the Sky Bet Championship between Watford and Burnley at Vicarage Road on August 12, 2022 in Watford, England. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But referee Thomas Bramall allowed Kamara the benefit of the doubt in the early stages of the game, deciding not to issue a yellow card, and Benson struggled to have any influence on the game after that.

Kamara was later sent off for a professional foul on Vitinho, who burst clear on goal from Jack Cork’s pass.

Kompany, having been one of the Premier League’s outstanding centre backs, knows all about leaving one on a forward, and getting in their heads, and he said: "Look, I've been a defender myself, the thing is, I can't fault the lad who's doing it, I know what it is, he's trying to send a message, but usually when you send a message like this, you're looking out of the corner of your eye thinking 'Am I going to get booked or not?'

"If you get booked, you say, 'Okay, right', you've got to settle it down, but as long as you keep getting away with it, you just keep going.

"But it's something I think we're going to have to deal with.

"I don't care whether the ref should have given it or not, I don't care whether the defender should have done it or not, I just look at my team and we should just deal with it.