Manchester United without key man for Burnley clash
Manchester United will be without Portuguese schemer Bruno Fernandes for the visit of Burnley to Old Trafford on Thursday night.
Fernandes, 27, collected his fifth booking of the season in the 1-1 draw at Newcastle United on Monday night, after debating a decision with referee Craig Pawson, and will sit out a one-match ban as a result.
The cut off point for a suspension under the totting up rule for five bookings is a team's 19th Premier League game of the season, with United having now played 17.
Burnley, having only played 15 games, have four more fixtures to reach that stage, with Josh Brownhill one booking away from a ban, and captain Ben Mee and Jay Rodriguez two short.
Sean Dyche will update the media on his team news at 1-15 p.m. inhis pre-match press conference, with Maxwel Cornet rated a "maybe" for the Boxing Day game with Everton which was postponed.