Vincent Kompany’s men will be aiming to draw level on points with Nottingham Forest when they return to action this weekend.
With Forest in action against title holders Manchester City this weekend, Saturday’s game presents another priceless opportunity for Kompany’s charges.
Heading into Saturday’s encounter, here's an early look at the team news for both outfits:
1. Jonny Evans (Man Utd) - out
The experienced centre-back hasn’t featured since United’s loss against Chelsea earlier this month. The club confirmed he is suffering with a “short-term” muscle issue. Photo: Ash Donelon
2. Victor Lindelof (Man Utd) - out
Lindelof has been sidelined since damaging his hamstring during United’s 1-1 draw at Brentford last month. The Red Devils confirmed that he should return to action at the beginning of May. Photo: Matthew Peters
3. Tyrell Malacia (Man Utd) - out
The defender has not played a single minute this season due to a major knee injury last summer, which has since seen him suffer multiple setbacks. Photo: Matt McNulty
4. Anthony Martial (Man Utd) - out
The Frenchman has spent a number of weeks on the sidelines after undergoing surgery to correct a groin problem. Photo: Stu Forster
