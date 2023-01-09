Manchester United reliant on Besiktas' good will in pursuit of Burnley striker Wout Weghorst

The Clarets have reportedly tied up the fundamentals of a loan deal with Manchester United for the Netherlands international to move to Old Trafford.

However, the 'Black Eagles' hold the key to the 30-year-old's immediate future, given they signed him on a temporary basis until the end of the season, with an option to buy.

The former AZ Alkmaar and Wolfsburg forward, who netted twice in Holland's dramatic World Cup quarter-final against eventual champions Argentina, has scored eight times in 16 appearances in the Super Lig since his switch to Istanbul.

Burnley's Dutch striker Wout Weghorst (L) vies with Aston Villa's English defender Tyrone Mings (R) during the English Premier League football match between Burnley and Aston Villa at Turf Moor in Burnley, north west England on May 7, 2022.

The 16-time champions, therefore, are reluctant to lose a player with a record of scoring a goal every other game, and are understandably unwilling to let him go without sourcing a replacement.

Burnley didn't add a clause in the contract to recall Weghorst, who scored just two goals in 20 appearances during a campaign which ended in relegation from the Premier League.

That would mean Besiktas, who owned the option to make the move permanent for around £8.5m, would have to terminate his loan deal in order to open up the door for United's negotiations with Burnley to progress.

Speaking last month, boss Vincent Kompany had said of the striker's situation: "I think first of all congratulations to him because scoring two goals in a World Cup quarter final is something exceptional, especially the way he did it as well.

Netherlands' forward #19 Wout Weghorst scores his team's second goal during the Qatar 2022 World Cup quarter-final football match between Netherlands and Argentina at Lusail Stadium, north of Doha, on December 9, 2022. (Photo by Alberto PIZZOLI / AFP) (Photo by ALBERTO PIZZOLI/AFP via Getty Images)

"For the rest, at this moment there is nothing to say and I think these type of situations will play out a little bit later. I think he has done his country proud and that, I know as a player and individual, that he will feel really happy about that.

"I am focussed on the group I have now and I have never been told that the situation was that we had a clause (to recall him)."

With the Red Devils exceeding their budget in the summer transfer window, and the Glazers now looking to sell the club, head coach Erik ten Hag has turned to his compatriot to help boost his side's hopes of qualifying for the Champions League.

And former Manchester United assistant Rene Meulensteen is fully supportive of the move. "He is different, that is why Ten Hag is bringing him in," he told BBC Sport. "He offers something else that the other Manchester United forwards don't have - but I don't think he will be a starter every game.

"He is tall, standing at 6ft 6in, and if United need to go a bit more direct and play off the knockdown, he is the type of guy that can offer that in the box. He is good at link-up play too, you can give him the ball then play through him.

