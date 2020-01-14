Manchester City youngster arrives at Burnley ahead of possible move, Leeds United swoop for £8m ace, Liverpool set to land £12m man: Rumours

Burnley could land a Manchester City youngster in today's roundup of the latest Premier League rumours.

Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Christian Eriksen has reportedly agreed a four-and-a-half-year deal with Inter Milan, and will cost around £17m to prise away from North London with only months left on his contract. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

Brighton & Hove Albion man James Tilley is reportedly in ‘advanced’ talks over a move to Grimsby Town. (Football Insider)

Leeds United will have to pay Manchester City a fee of £8m to secure the signing of winger Jack Harrison on a permanent deal. (Manchester Evening News)

St James’ Park target Karl Toko-Ekambi may be available to Newcastle United, with La Liga side Villareal reportedly willing to let the forward leave for £21m. (Le10Sport)

Burnley appear to be looking at a move for Manchester City winger Henri Ogunby, after Nottingham Forest named the youngster as a trialist in an under-23’s match between the clubs. (HITC)

Dutch defender Noah van Geenen is on-trial with Sheffield United, and featured for the club in an under-23’s match against Burnley. (Twitter)

Sporting Lisbon midfielder Bruno Fernandes ‘wants’ a move to Manchester United amid heightened speculation. (Sky Sports)

Liverpool are closing in on another signing after making a £12.8m bid for Trabzonspor goalkeeper Ugurcan Cakir. (Daily Express)

Atletico Madrid have made Arsenal man Alexandre Lacazette their top transfer target. (Various)